Local students named to Mississippi State University’s spring 2024 Dean’s List

MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS (06/27/2024)– Students named to the Deans’ List at Mississippi State must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

MSU’s spring 2024 Deans’ List includes 2,364 students who attained this honor, and the following local students are included:

Oliver Buckner, of Loganville, GA

Katherine Krawczyk, of Monroe, GA

Some names of students may not appear on this list as a result of student requests for privacy from publication through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

About Mississippi State University

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation’s Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.

