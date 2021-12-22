Local students named to President’s List at Georgia College

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (12/22/2021)– The following students completed courses with exemplary marks and made the President’s List for the Fall 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Paige Belconis of Loganville (30052)

Victoria Braswell of Monroe (30655)

Morgan Butler of Monroe (30656)

Lillian Fowler of Social Circle (30025)

Lanier Grayson of Loganville (30052)

Madison Keener of Loganville (30052)

Grant Kilgore of Monroe (30655)

Jennifer Long of Loganville (30052)

Sarah Meyers of Loganville (30052)

Sophia Millard of Loganville (30052)

Patrick Morris of Monroe (30655)

Abigail Oliver of Social Circle (30025)

Kaley Parham of Loganville (30052)

Brandon Pascali of Loganville (30052)

McKenna Ryan of Monroe (30656)

Courtney Sandbo of Loganville (30052)

Dylan Shelnutt of Loganville (30052)

Willow Smith of Monroe (30655)

Jasper Strickland of Loganville (30052)

Kinsey Wade of Monroe (30656)

Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.