Local Students Named to the President’s List at Young Harris College

YOUNG HARRIS, GA (01/10/2023)– Young Harris College President Dr. Drew L. Van Horn is pleased to announce that the following students have been named to the College’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. The following local students made the list:

Trinity Aycock of Monroe

Mathew Thompson of Monroe

Students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average are eligible to be named to the President’s List.

Young Harris College is a private baccalaureate and master’s degree-granting institution located in the beautiful mountains of North Georgia. Founded in 1886 and historically affiliated with The United Methodist Church, Young Harris College educates, inspires, and empowers students through an education that purposefully integrates the liberal arts and professional studies. The College has four academic divisions: Fine Arts; Humanities; Mathematics, Science, and Technology; and Professional Studies. Approximately 1,400 students are enrolled in its Undergraduate, MAT, and Early College programs. The College is an active member of the NCAA Division II and remains a fierce competitor. For more information, visit yhc.edu