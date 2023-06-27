Local students on Dean / President’s list named for UA Spring 2023 Term

TUSCALOOSA, AL (06/23/2023)– A total of 12,487 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

Aleksandra Osinska of Monroe, GA was named to the Presidents List.

Lyric Franklin of Loganville, Georgia was named to the Presidents List.

Abigail Ledford of Loganville, Georgia was named to the Deans List.

Kenedi Rittenberry of Loganville, Georgia was named to the Deans List.

Abigail Blair of Monroe, Georgia was named to the Presidents List.

Brenna Bortak of Monroe, Georgia was named to the Deans List.

