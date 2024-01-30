Local students on Georgia State Fall 2023 President’s List

ATLANTA, GA (01/25/2024)– To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

President’s List students from your coverage area include:

Mckenna Turman of Loganville (30052)

Madison Chambers of Social Circle (30025)

Kaidesh Forrester of Loganville (30052)

Kaylin Galeas of Loganville (30052)

Jessica Goodwin of Loganville (30052)

Diana Hincapie of Loganville (30052)

Marley Williams of Loganville (30052)

Kehinde Akinwande of Loganville (30052)

Rylee Anschutz of Monroe (30655)

Jessica Araujo of Loganville (30052)

Emily Brindell of Loganville (30052)

Rachel Brown of Loganville (30052)

Ahmed Cisse of Loganville (30052)

Maya Creary of Loganville (30052)

Elijah Gillies of Loganville (30052)

Caleah Gilliom of Loganville (30052)

Auri Jenkins of Loganville (30052)

Joshua Long of Loganville (30052)

Sheryar Malik of Loganville (30052)

Turane Mcintosh of Loganville (30052)

Sean Mitchell of Loganville (30052)

Ronan Pelot of Loganville (30052)

Jemmy Qiu of Loganville (30052)

Brooklynn Searles of Loganville (30052)

Nadia Trigoso of Loganville (30052)

Alexandra Zerylnick of Loganville (30052)

Ashley Berrios Segura of Loganville (30052)

Hanadi Hassan of Loganville (30052)

Adara Sewell of Loganville (30052)

Jordan Thompson of Loganville (30052)

Angeles Zarco of Loganville (30052)

Kameron Ellis of Loganville (30052)

Akiyah McCrary of Loganville (30052)

Sydney Stone of Loganville (30052)

Sierra Chard of Loganville (30052)

Emily Hardwar of Social Circle (30025)

Justin Thomas of Loganville (30052)

Sarah Bowden of Monroe (30655)

Christopher Brown of Social Circle (30025)

Kaivon Campbell of Loganville (30052)

Nghi Cao of Loganville (30052)

Alena Charles of Monroe (30655)

Tiarra Downes of Loganville (30052)

Addisyn Gardner of Social Circle (30025)

Haley Herron of Social Circle (30025)

Hayden Hill of Social Circle (30025)

Madelyn Kilgore of Loganville (30052)

Allison Lugue of Monroe (30655)

Ashley Lugue of Between (30655)

Brady Marbut of Social Circle (30025)

Ava Parr of Social Circle (30025)

Tessa Robinson of Loganville (30052)

Hannah Smith of Good Hope (30641)

Katie White of Monroe (30655)

Mackenzie Willard of Loganville (30052)

Sherlyn Zapata of Loganville (30052)

Elisabeth Easley of Social Circle (30025)

Emily Easley of Social Circle (30025)

America Falcon of Loganville (30052)

Lesley Falcon-Estrada of Loganville (30052)

Renee Wilson of Loganville (30052)

Alexahy Zapata of Loganville (30052)

