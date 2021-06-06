Local students on Georgia State University’s Spring 2021 President’s List

ATLANTA, GA (06/03/2021)– To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students on Georgia State’s President’s List from your coverage area:

Emanuel Amariw of Loganville (30052)

Drew Beals of Loganville (30052)

Gem Johnson of Loganville (30052)

Cassie Colvin of Loganville (30052)

Walker Cothran of Loganville (30052)

Yulisa Sanchez Miranda of Loganville (30052)

Jack Thompson of Monroe (30656)

Theron Williams of Monroe (30656)

Kadiatou Cisse of Loganville (30052)

Zack Davis of Loganville (30052)

Grace Dean of Loganville (30052)

Jasmine Diaz of Loganville (30052)

Demira Jakupovic of Loganville (30052)

Kiana Johnson of Loganville (30052)

Michael Keys of Loganville (30052)

Parris Maguire of Loganville (30052)

Deborah Obafemi of Loganville (30052)

Nebechi Okpala of Loganville (30052)

Vraj Patel of Loganville (30052)

Aria Rainge of Loganville (30052)

Dejah Reynolds of Loganville (30052)

Kira Sands of Loganville (30052)

Moises Aguirre of Loganville (30052)

Annabelle Barnett of Monroe (30656)

Jordan Cox of Loganville (30052)

Jayden Crown of Monroe (30655)

Gabryel Grey of Loganville (30052)

Rachel Johnston of Social Circle (30025)

Brad Rose Cooper of Utila (30052)

Adara Sewell of Loganville (30052)

Shallen Case of Monroe (30655)

Isabel Coke of Loganville (30052)

Michelle Grenevitch of Loganville (30052)

Amber Helton of Monroe (30655)

Mireya Serrato of Loganville (30052)

Rebekah Weldon of Loganville (30052)

Racquel Escoffery of Loganville (30052)

Brenda Gonzalez of Loganville (30052)

Magan Katnis of Loganville (30052)

Andrine Marcelin of Loganville (30052)

Alejandro Martinez of Loganville (30052)

Davey Barnes of Monroe (30656)

Annabelle Bindraban of Monroe (30656)

Luna Bravo of Loganville (30052)

Allie Briscoe of Monroe (30656)

Jayda Cooper of Monroe (30656)

Jason Fenn of Loganville (30052)

Kaidesh Forrester of Loganville (30052)

Taylor Gates of Monroe (30655)

Chet Guntharp of Monroe (30656)

Spencer Hardy of Monroe (30656)

Kelly Hawkins of Loganville (30052)

India Hicks of Loganville (30052)

Christopher Johnson of Monroe (30655)

Joshua Long of Loganville (30052)

Spencer Morris of Loganville (30052)

Jesse Nipper of Social Circle (30025)

Hannah Pattillo of Loganville (30052)

Christopher Quirindongo of Monroe (30655)

Jesica Quirindongo of Monroe (30655)

Chandnee Rasiawan of Loganville (30052)

Logan Smith of Social Circle (30025)

Kennedy Harris of Loganville (30052)

Kierra Kelly of Social Circle (30025)

Alexis Smith of Loganville (30052)

Danielle Williams of Loganville (30052)

Shamika Armaly of Monroe (30656)

Chante Hamilton of Loganville (30052)

Allison Leitz of Loganville (30052)

Timaya Williams of Loganville (30052)

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.