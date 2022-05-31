Local students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List announced at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (05/26/2022)– To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students named to the Dean’s List from your coverage area include:

Marlana Aaron of Loganville (30052)

Gbemisola Akindele of Loganville (30052)

Oluwadamilola Akinlade of Loganville (30052)

James Alligood of Monroe (30655)

Joshua Auguste-Jean Baptiste of Loganville (30052)

Jonas Baker of Loganville (30052)

Khatera Barati of Loganville (30052)

John Bardy of Social Circle (30025)

Tejah Batiste of Monroe (30655)

Asia Battle of Loganville (30052)

Justin Bindraban of Monroe (30656)

Raina Bouyer of Loganville (30052)

Asha Brae of Loganville (30052)

Shenika Brown of Loganville (30052)

Kadiatou Cisse of Loganville (30052)

Oumoubah Cisse of Loganville (30052)

Isabel Coke of Loganville (30052)

Shiloh Coore of Loganville (30052)

Maya Creary of Loganville (30052)

Maximiliano Cruz of Loganville (30052)

Christina Dames of Loganville (30052)

Nathan Dermer of Loganville (30052)

Jamiel Duffus of Loganville (30052)

Peyton Dunham of Monroe (30655)

Divaghun Facey of Loganville (30052)

Lesley Falcon-Estrada of Loganville (30052)

Nicholas Fielding of Monroe (30656)

Christian Fill of Social Circle (30025)

Yogeeta Frank of Loganville (30052)

Chase Garner of Monroe (30656)

Jessica Goodwin of Loganville (30052)

Tanuja Goolcharran of Loganville (30052)

Reanna Gordon of Loganville (30052)

Hillary Gutierrez of Loganville (30052)

Chante Hamilton of Loganville (30052)

James Head of Monroe (30656)

LaJoya Henderson of Loganville (30052)

Stephania Hernandez-medina of loganville (30052)

Taylor Hodges of Loganville (30052)

Bryan Ikara of Loganville (30052)

Niyeajah Ingram of Loganville (30052)

Demira Jakupovic of Loganville (30052)

Janelle James of Loganville (30052)

Tyler Johnson of Social Circle (30025)

Adam Johnston of Social Circle (30025)

Crystal Jones of Loganville (30052)

Heather Jones of Monroe (30655)

Kyrah Jones-Lay of Loganville (30052)

Peyton Kelly of Monroe (30655)

Larissa Khan of Loganville (30052)

Madelyn Kilgore of Loganville (30052)

Jacob Linder of Social Circle (30025)

Nathan Maina of Loganville (30052)

Celia Marban of Monroe (30655)

Robert Marchman of Loganville (30052)

Linecya May of Loganville (30052)

Dinah Mengistab of Loganville (30052)

Christian Merisme of Loganville (30052)

Rebekah Merritt of Monroe (30656)

Aiden Milburn of Loganville (30052)

Providence Mpano of Loganville (30052)

Bo Muteo of Monroe (30656)

Esthefany Navarrete of Monroe (30655)

Kaylie Norton of Loganville (30052)

Christian Okey-Ezeh of Loganville (30052)

Michael-Stephens Okoro of Loganville (30052)

Tanesha Ormsby of Loganville (30052)

Koi Perry of Monroe (30655)

Sangeeta Persaud of Loganville (30052)

Rodjinie Petit-Frere of Loganville (30052)

Frank Pina of Loganville (30052)

Moises Pineda of Loganville (30052)

Gresa Preniqi of Loganville (30052)

Christopher Quirindongo of Monroe (30655)

Jesica Quirindongo of Monroe (30655)

Tunisha Ramjas of Loganville (30052)

Camila Restrepo of Loganville (30052)

Kimberly Rios of MONROE (30656)

Aaron Rollings of Monroe (30655)

Ian Samuels of Loganville (30052)

Michael Serrian of Loganville (30052)

Adara Sewell of Loganville (30052)

William Siame of Loganville (30052)

Maniah Stallworth of Loganville (30052)

Alex Sugrim of Loganville (30052)

Abel Tadesse of Loganville (30052)

Felix Uchefuna of Loganville (30052)

Jeana Walker of Loganville (30052)

Kayla Ward of Loganville (30052)

Zebulon West-Groover of Social Circle (30025)

Dalton Woods of Loganville (30052)

Jenna Yelder of Loganville (30052)

Zemen Yohannes of Loganville (30052)

More than 6,000 students were named to the Dean’s List this semester.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.