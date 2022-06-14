Local students on the Piedmont University Spring Dean’s list

DEMOREST, GA (06/08/2022)– More than 300 Piedmont University Students had a GPA of 3.50-3.99 to qualify for the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.

Students on the spring 2022 Dean’s List include:

Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA

Jordan Burch of Loganville, GA

Zoey Brock of Loganville, GA

Abigail Arrington of Loganville, GA

Lucio Ruiz Alvarado of Monroe, GA

Nathan Boyce of Loganville, GA

Samantha Allen of Monroe, GA

Kennedy Votava of Loganville, GA

Annalyn Kendall of Loganville, GA

Draylon Starks of Monroe, GA

Katlyn Land of Social Circle, GA

Destiny Roberts of Monroe, GA

