Local students on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Georgia State

ATLANTA, GA (06/13/2023), JUN 13, 2023 — To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students from your coverage area include:

Jasmine Jennings of Loganville (30052)

Carley Wilshire of Loganville (30052)

Sierra Chard of Loganville (30052)

Juan Botello of Loganville (30052)

Kimberly Rios of MONROE (30656)

Tanesha Ormsby of Loganville (30052)

Melvin Mathew of Loganville (30052)

Gbemisola Akindele of Loganville (30052)

Jenna Yelder of Loganville (30052)

Shiloh Coore of Loganville (30052)

Essence Hutchins of Monroe (30655)

Tejah Batiste of Monroe (30655)

Aniah Pitt of Loganville (30052)

Awo Yassin of loganville (30052)

Dishonte Foster of Loganville (30052)

Jamiel Duffus of Loganville (30052)

Janelle James of Loganville (30052)

Krystal Pereira of Loganville (30052)

Koi Perry of Monroe (30655)

Nneoma Nwaogwugwu of Loganville (30052)

Robert Marchman of Loganville (30052)

Saydarah Smith of Loganville (30052)

Joshua Long of Loganville (30052)

Varsha Khemraj of Monroe (30655)

Peyton Madigan of Loganville (30052)

Khatera Barati of Loganville (30052)

Christian Fill of Social Circle (30025)

Alexis Kirkland of Loganville (30052)

Frank Pina of Loganville (30052)

Grace Dean of Loganville (30052)

Sangeeta Persaud of Loganville (30052)

Andre Serrano of Monroe (30655)

Jonas Baker of Loganville (30052)

Christy Mugomba of Loganville (30052)

McKenzie McGowan of Social Circle (30025)

Jayden Crown of Monroe (30655)

Jared Schmehl of Monroe (30655)

Andrew Davis of Loganville (30052)

Thomas Jameson of Good Hope (30641)

Success Chidi of loganville (30052)

Raina Bouyer of Loganville (30052)

Jessica Araujo of Loganville (30052)

Kyrah Jones-Lay of Loganville (30052)

Madelyn Kilgore of Loganville (30052)

Stephania Hernandez-medina of loganville (30052)

Paige Jones of Loganville (30052)

Makenzie Williams of Loganville (30052)

Maximiliano Cruz of Loganville (30052)

Niyeajah Ingram of Loganville (30052)

Sydney Milton of Loganville (30052)

Svara Fisher of Loganville (30052)

Dinah Mengistab of Loganville (30052)

Nathan Dermer of Loganville (30052)

Nadia Trigoso of Loganville (30052)

Tijuan Johnson of Loganville (30052)

Larissa Khan of Loganville (30052)

Sherifah Otiti of Loganville (30052)

Tayvin Remick of Loganville (30052)

Khayri Moore of Loganville (30052)

Michael Downing of Loganville (30052)

Chloe Jackson of Loganville (30052)

Madison Richards of Loganville (30052)

Brianna Brown of Monroe (30655)

Zebulon West-Groover of Social Circle (30025)

Jaden Rowland of Social Circle (30025)

Nigel Greer of loganville (30052)

Chiara Barnes of Loganville (30052)

Hillary Gutierrez of Loganville (30052)

Shanell Disla of Loganville (30052)

Tim Phan of Loganville (30052)

Hannah Sylla of Loganville (30052)

Adetayo Adesina of Loganville (30052)

Ashley Berrios Segura of Loganville (30052)

Auri Jenkins of Loganville (30052)

Adaeze Okey-Ezeh of Loganville (30052)

Alexahy Zapata of Loganville (30052)

Brandon DeMattos of Loganville (30052)

Belma Manjic of loganville (30052)

Domonique Anglin of Loganville (30052)

Deja Melchor of Loganville (30052)

Da-Shana Morris of Loganville (30052)

Karah Paschal of Loganville (30052)

Liberty Callow of Loganville (30052)

Lidia Quero of Loganville (30052)

Michelle Smith of Loganville (30052)

Marley Williams of Loganville (30052)

Ronan Pelot of Loganville (30052)

Sarai Thomas of Loganville (30052)

Trinity Obijiofor of Loganville (30052)

Trey Palmer of Loganville (30052)

Garrett Brown of Monroe (30655)

Gabriella Hunt of Monroe (30655)

Justin Wilson of Monroe (30655)

Katie White of Monroe (30655)

Taylor Favors of Monroe (30655)

Timothy Stewart of Monroe (30655)

Haley Herron of Social Circle (30025)

Madison Chambers of Social Circle (30025)

Andy Azurdia of Loganville (30052)

Madelynn Nowviskie of Loganville (30052)

Celestino Kirby of Social Circle (30025)

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.