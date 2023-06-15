Local students on the Spring 2023 President’s List at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (06/13/2023)– To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

The following students from your coverage area were named to the President’s List:

Angel Acheampong of Loganville (30052)

Rylee Anschutz of Monroe (30655)

Mahreen Asghar of Loganville (30052)

Jason Barker Barker of Monroe (30655)

Nicholas Barutio of Loganville (30052)

Laura Bigles of Loganville (30052)

Emily Brindell of Loganville (30052)

Emma Busboom of Monroe (30656)

Edwin Caballero of Loganville (30052)

Mariame Cisse of Loganville (30052)

Sarah Cohenour of Social Circle (30025)

Jasmine Diaz of Loganville (30052)

Elisabeth Easley of Social Circle (30025)

Emily Easley of Social Circle (30025)

Kimberly England of Loganville (30052)

Lesley Falcon-Estrada of Loganville (30052)

Nicholas Fielding of Monroe (30656)

Kaidesh Forrester of Loganville (30052)

Allison Frady of Monroe (30656)

Jessica Goodwin of Loganville (30052)

Lyncoln Gully of Loganville (30052)

Emily Hardwar of Social Circle (30025)

Ashley Healey of Social Circle (30025)

Jennifer Herndon of Loganville (30052)

Zachary Hicks of Loganville (30052)

Autumn Hobbs of Loganville (30052)

Madison Hobbs of Loganville (30052)

Taylor Hodges of Loganville (30052)

Theophilus Humphrey of Loganville (30052)

Pamela Hunt of Loganville (30052)

Demira Jakupovic of Loganville (30052)

Alexis Jimenez of Loganville (30052)

Alexis Kudilil of Loganville (30052)

Selena Lachman of Loganville (30052)

Jacob Linder of Social Circle (30025)

Ashley Lugue of Between (30655)

Nathan Maina of Loganville (30052)

Kamal McAllister of Loganville (30052)

Akiyah McCrary of Loganville (30052)

Adeline Melton of Loganville (30052)

Tiffany Melton of Loganville (30052)

Ethan Misere of Monroe (30656)

Bilal Nadeem of Loganville (30052)

Ciara Nelson of Loganville (30052)

Moises Pineda of Loganville (30052)

Donovan Prease of Loganville (30052)

Hailey Proffitt of Loganville (30052)

Sadiq Robertson of Loganville (30052)

Ramey Serdah of Loganville (30052)

Adara Sewell of Loganville (30052)

Alexandra Slaton of Monroe (30655)

LaMaysa Sorrells of Monroe (30655)

Sydney Stone of Loganville (30052)

Justin Thomas of Loganville (30052)

Silas Thornton of Social Circle (30025)

Sara Walker of Monroe (30656)

Jeremiah Williams of Loganville (30052)

Ian Wilson of Loganville (30052)

Renee Wilson of Loganville (30052)

Kyle Wood of Monroe (30655)

Dalton Woods of Loganville (30052)

Sherlyn Zapata of Loganville (30052)

Angeles Zarco of Loganville (30052)

