Local students participate at Piedmont University Fall Commencement

Contributed photo

DEMOREST, GA (12/06/2021)– Nearly 300 students graduated from Piedmont University this fall. Commencement exercises were held Dec. 3 at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on Piedmont’s Demorest campus.

“To our graduates, congratulations on your tremendous success, and congratulations to your families, friends, and loved ones who supported you along the journey to your degree. We are so very proud to now call you Piedmont alumni,” said Piedmont President Dr. James F. Mellichamp.

Students who received degrees included:

Cheyenne Kelly of Monroe, GA.

Emily Miller of Monroe, GA.

Madison Wilson of Loganville, GA.

Sandra Cash of Loganville, GA.

The class included 295 graduates representing Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, South Carolina, and Texas.

Degrees conferred included the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts, Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Business Administration, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Education.

About Piedmont University

Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors. Its four colleges-Arts & Sciences, Business, Education, and Nursing & Health Sciences-develop tomorrow’s leaders by engaging students in the classroom, in their community, and around the world. Piedmont University has a 300-acre residential campus nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains and a campus in Athens.