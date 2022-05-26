Local students receive scholarships from lawyers in name of the late Superior Court Judge Horace Johnson, Jr.

COVINGTON, GA – Six teenagers from Newton, Rockdale and Walton Counties are the recipients of the Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr. Beyond the Bar Scholarship.

The Beyond the Bar Foundation awarded the $1,500 scholarships to Bella Delullo, Gabriela Sanchez, Emelia Jenkins, Jalyn Jones, Jaidyn Sawyer, and Adlie Smith.

Bella Delullo Adlie Smith Gabriela Sanchez Emelia Jenkins Jaidyn Sawyer Jaylyn Jones

The foundation is a collaborative effort between the New Rock Legal Society, Newton County Bar Association, Rockdale County Bar Association and Walton County Bar Association to help students further their education at an accredited college or technical school.

“We had stellar applications this year and were impressed with the level of excellence in the students competing for the scholarship,” said Superior Court Judge Cheveda McCamy, the foundation’s president.

The four bar associations formed the foundation in 2019 as a way for local attorneys to give back to youth in Rockdale, Newton and Walton Counties. The scholarship was renamed in honor of Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr. who passed away in July of 2020. Judge Johnson served as Superior Court Judge in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit from 2002 until his death. He was a champion of community service, specifically helping local youth.

Delullo graduated with honors from Walnut Grove High School and will be attending the University of Georgia in the fall.

Sanchez, co-founder of Amigos Unidos and salutatorian at Alcovy High School, will continue her education at the University of Georgia.

Jenkins is an Eastside High School honor graduate and will attend Mercer University.

Jones graduated with honors from the Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology.

Sawyer is an honors graduate of the Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology. She will attend Spelman College.

Smith is an honor graduate from Monroe Area High School and will go on to the University of North Georgia (Dahlonega).

“These students have outstanding academics and extracurricular activities,” McCamy said. “We had a committee of five veteran lawyers who reviewed the applications and we were blown away by these students’ essays and commitment to public service.”

Four of this year’s recipients attended the foundation’s Annual Drive, Chip and Putt tournament fundraiser on May 21 and thanked the foundation and participants for their scholarship awards.

To learn more information about the scholarship or receive an application for next year, contact BTBScholarship@gmail.com.