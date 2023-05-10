Local students set to graduate from the University of Georgia

Contributed.photo

ATHENS, GA (05/09/2023)– The University of Georgia will recognize more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2023 Commencement exercises this week.

“We are delighted to celebrate the incredible achievements of our University of Georgia students in the Class of 2023,” said President Jere W. Morehead. “Commencement offers students, friends and families an opportunity to recognize the tireless dedication UGA students have shown during their time on campus. We look forward to seeing all the great things these students will go on to do as alumni of the University of Georgia.”

The following are local graduates:

Sarah Michelle Baird of Social Circle, GA, is a candidate for a BFA Art.

Tanner Ryan Huff of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a JD Law.

Benjamin Mallinger Blake of Social Circle, GA, is a candidate for a BSES Water and Soil Resources.

Leslie Suzanne Gilbreath of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a EDD Educational Leadership.

Lisa Brown Wolaver of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a EDD Educational Leadership.

Kathryn Elizabeth Hester of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a MA Journalism and Mass Communication.

Casey Michael O’Neal of Social Circle, GA, is a candidate for a MM Music.

Blakely Duncan Watts of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a MUPD Urban Planning and Design.

Katelyn Christina Miles of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a MED College Student Affairs Admin.

Jenna Louise Sauerbier of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BSA Agribusiness and BSA Agricultural and Applied Econ.

Rachel Lee Byers of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a JD Law.

Annabelle Beatrice Tolmich of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a MPA Public Administration.

Rachel Brittney Boyd of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BSA Animal Science.

Rebecca RaeLynn Conner of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS Social Entr Cons Well-Being.

Katelin McClure of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a MPA Public Administration.

Samuel Matthew Stewart of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.

Michael Joseph Williams of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a MAMS Applied Mathematical Science.

Aaron-Jay Policar Alcala of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a PHD Genetics.

Julia Steele Josephs of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a PHD Linguistics.

Connor J Hall of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BS Computer Science.

Karleigh Jane Castellow of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Brice C Peeler of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance and MS Business Analytics.

Max Greer Suther of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.

Zachary M Osner of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.

Cole Darin Aukes of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a MAT Mathematics Education.

Caroline Rae Lassiter of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSCSE Computer Systems Engineering.

Chase Matthew Dixon of Good Hope, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.

Alyssa Brianna Hatten of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a AB Advertising.

Eliza Grace Malcom of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.

Rachel Leigh McClellan of Good Hope, GA, is a candidate for a BMUS Music Performance.

Raelen Sarai Watkins of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Charlotte Ann Chastain of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.

Megan Kimsey Harris of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology and BS Psychology.

Emmaline Melin Johnston of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSED English Education.

Eliza Anguelova Todorova of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a MACC Accounting.

Tiffany Michelle Daugherty of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biochem and Molecular Biology.

Jennifer Hope Roberts of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a PHD Comparative Biomedical Science.

Anthony Muralles of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSME Mechanical Engineering.

Austin Robert Barnes of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Sport Management.

Jason Albert Rafferty of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a MFA Art.

Katlyn Grace Phelps of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.

Daniella Londono of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Finance.

Caleb Gabriel Longenecker of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Social Studies Education.

Taylor Marie Paschal of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BFA Art.

Katherine Danielle Greer of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Middle Grades Education.

Kendra Hope Bryant of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a AB Advertising.

Catherine Isabel Lazenby of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a AB Public Relations.

Madeleine Grace Oney-Hansen of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.

Andrew Josiah Marsh of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BS Computer Science.

Caden Harrison Panter of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.

Jolie Brooke Sewell of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Isabella Lillyalana Hurley of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BS Statistics.

Griffin Davis Whitmire of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.

Melissa Monique Barrett of Social Circle, GA, is a candidate for a MED College Student Affairs Admin.

Danielle Kimesha Williams of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.

Chelsea Marie Lavender of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a MPH Public Health.

Kristina Alexis Harris of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BS Microbiology.

John Idemudia Orukpe of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Management.

Nakia Nicole Ball of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.

Clare Ellen Ragland of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a MED Special Education.

Anna Claire Mell of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.

Zachary James Reese of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSA Animal Science.

Dawson James Rutledge of Good Hope, GA, is a candidate for a BSA Agribusiness.

Emily Nicole Carne of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a AB Linguistics.

Nataleigh Nicole Gadell of Social Circle, GA, is a candidate for a BS Psychology.

Alexander William Hamby of Social Circle, GA, is a candidate for a AB Criminal Justice and AB Sociology.

Abigail Claire Benefield of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a AB Entertainment & Media Studies.

Hunter Bryce Cole of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a AB History.

Caroline Leighton May of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BFA Art.

Jacob Noah David of Social Circle, GA, is a candidate for a AB International Affairs.

Govinda Tushar Goberdhan of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BS Genetics.

Lekshmi Sathees Kumar of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSBE Biological Engineering.

Clara Lane Marie Brignone of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Middle Grades Education.

Natalie Marie Reyes of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BS Biology.

Victoria Grace Short of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a AB Public Relations.

Ebony Selvie of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a MSW Social Work.

Jacy Tran of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BS Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Abigail Diane Herbert of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Charles Richard Hester of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BBA Risk Management and Insurance.

Jayanna Alexis Johnson of Loganville, GA, is a candidate for a BSFCS in Human Development and Family Sciences.

Destiny Danniella Mercado of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BFA Art.

Bailey Cherie Echols of Monroe, GA, is a candidate for a BSED Health and Physical Education.

The spring graduate ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, while the spring undergraduate ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. Both ceremonies will take place in Sanford Stadium. Leah Brown, an orthopedic surgeon, military veteran, UGA alumna and All-American for the GymDogs, will deliver the spring Undergraduate Commencement address. Charles S. Bullock, University Professor of Public and International Affairs and Josiah Meigs Distinguished Teaching Professor, will deliver the Graduate Commencement address.

For additional details and a complete 2023 Commencement schedule, visit UGA’s Commencement website, commencement.uga.edu.