Local students shine in UNG Honors and Awards Day events

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/09/2024)– University of North Georgia (UNG) students who showed promise, demonstrated creativity, displayed excellence, served others and exceeded all expectations had their moment in the spotlight during the annual Student Honors and Awards Day on their campuses this spring. The ceremonies were held on April 9 in Dahlonega, April 10 in Gainesville and April 11 in Oconee.

More than 300 student awards were announced.

Katelynn Fry of Loganville was awarded Siler Scholars.

Lahna Wempner of Loganville was awarded Phi Theta Kappa Inductee.

Marnie Couch of Loganville was awarded Robert Peel Award, Siler Scholars.

Makayla Skinner of Loganville was awarded ESE Excellence Award (ESOL Endorsement), ESOL Endorsement Outstanding Student Award.

Marshall VandenOever of Monroe was awarded Sarah Drew Outstanding History Student Award.

