Local students some of the nearly 400 Piedmont University students to graduate

DEMOREST, GA (05/09/2022)– Nearly 400 students graduated from Piedmont University on May 6. Undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies were held at the Johnny Mize Athletic Center & Museum on the Demorest campus.

There were 381 graduates, including:

Abigail Arrington of Loganville, GA.

Angel Bass of Loganville, GA.

Tally Cown of Monroe, GA.

Leanne Cruz of Monroe, GA.

Brandon Gregory of Loganville, GA.

Michael Hipps, Jr. of Social Circle, GA.

Tamia Jones of Loganville, GA.

Annalyn Kendall of Loganville, GA.

Kelli Mann of Loganville, GA.

Dalton Meeler of Monroe, GA.

Lorraine Pierce of Loganville, GA.

DeJanna Pressley of Monroe, GA.

Chastity Rosenbaum of Monroe, GA.

Lucio Ruiz Alvarado of Monroe, GA.

Rivers Smith of Loganville, GA.

The graduates represented 11 states, including Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Degrees being conferred included the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Arts, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science, Master of Arts in Teaching, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Education.

