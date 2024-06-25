Local students’ Spring 2024 Graduation at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (06/24/2024)– More than 3,500 students earned degrees at the associate’s, bachelor’s, and graduate levels from Georgia State University during its 109th commencement exercises at the end of the spring 2024 semester this May.
Graduates from the local coverage area include:
- Davey Barnes, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
- Zachary Trotter, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Physics
- Victoria Washington, of Monroe (30655), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Kinesiology And Health
- Hillary Gutierrez, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
- Jada Harley, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
- Krea Holmes, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
- Nour Nassar, of Monroe (30656), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
- Yoneil Edwards, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Criminal Justice
- Silina Hunter, of Monroe (30655), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Peyton Kelly, of Monroe (30655), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Melvin Perkins, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Silas Thornton, of Social Circle (30025), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Edwin Caballero, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film
- Lidia Quero, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film
- Mikayla Gmitter, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Social Work degree
- Adrian Sinclair, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Social Work degree
- Kela Gates, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Science degree in the university’s Family Nurse Practitioner program
- Katie Flynn, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Science degree in Sport Administration
- Parris Maguire, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Science degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Water Sciences
- Amanda Lyons, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Public Health degree with a concentration in Epidemiology
- Jessica Stokes, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Education degree in Health And Physical Education
- Elizabeth Shuford, of Monroe (30655), Earning a Master of Arts degree in Religious Studies, with a concentration in Religion And Aging
- Meredith Calhoun, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree
- Jadia Bullock, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree
- Rosemary Peters, of Monroe (30655), Earning a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree
- Lesley Falcon-Estrada, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree
- Renee Wilson, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree
- Angelia Sack, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
- Emily Hardwar, of Social Circle (30025), Earning a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
- Akiyah McCrary, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in Special Education
- Shiloh Coore, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Birth Through Five Education, with a concentration in Teacher Education
- Mandy Lin, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy with a minor in Psychology
- Harrison Duncan, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health
- Donovan Prease, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health
- Kadiatou Cisse, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in the Pre-Medical Track
- Providence Mpano, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology
- Sierra Chard, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition Science
- Dominique Torres, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience with a minor in Anthropology
- Felix Siame, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with a minor in Mathematics
- Elisabeth Easley, of Social Circle (30025), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Legal Studies, and a minor in Psychology
- Jessica Roopnarine, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Legal Studies
- Scarlet Valencia, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Legal Studies
- Emily Easley, of Social Circle (30025), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice, and a minor in Psychology
- Deja Melchor, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice
- Andrew Davis, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science
- Aaron Rollings, of Monroe (30655), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science
- Nadia Trigoso, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science
- Varsha Khemraj, of Monroe (30655), Earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Clinical Informatics
- Ashley Cooper, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree
- Baylon Faulkner, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing
- Alexis Jimenez, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing
- Diane Zahui, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing
- Kayline Casimir, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences
- Kera Astin, of Monroe (30655), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance with a minor in Hospitality Administration
- A’Kiriya Rucker, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems
- Adara Sewell, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Actuarial Science
- Dylan Strickland, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology
- Alexis Kirkland, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology
- Mahogany Woods, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology
- Jada Jackson, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media with a minor in the Georgia Film Academy program
- Kamal McAllister, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media with a minor in Game Design & Development
Georgia State University, one of the largest, most innovative multi-campus public research universities, transforms the lives of students, advances the frontiers of knowledge and strengthens the workforce of the future. With campuses in and around metro Atlanta, Georgia State readies students for professional pursuits, educates future leaders and prepares citizens for lifelong learning. Enrolling one of the most diverse student bodies in the nation, Georgia State prioritizes student success ensuring that students from all backgrounds graduate at high rates. The university provides outstanding experiential educational opportunities and exceptional support for students seeking degrees from the associate to the doctoral level. One of the nation’s fastest-growing research institutions, Georgia State’s scholarship and research focus on solving complex issues ranging from the most fundamental questions of the universe to the most challenging issues of our day, while our creative activities expand and enrich the world.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.