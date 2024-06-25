Local students’ Spring 2024 Graduation at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (06/24/2024)– More than 3,500 students earned degrees at the associate’s, bachelor’s, and graduate levels from Georgia State University during its 109th commencement exercises at the end of the spring 2024 semester this May.

Graduates from the local coverage area include:

Davey Barnes, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree

Zachary Trotter, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Physics

Victoria Washington, of Monroe (30655), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Kinesiology And Health

Hillary Gutierrez, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Jada Harley, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Krea Holmes, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Nour Nassar, of Monroe (30656), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Yoneil Edwards, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Criminal Justice

Silina Hunter, of Monroe (30655), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Peyton Kelly, of Monroe (30655), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Melvin Perkins, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Silas Thornton, of Social Circle (30025), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Edwin Caballero, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film

Lidia Quero, of Loganville (30052), Earning an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film

Mikayla Gmitter, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Social Work degree

Adrian Sinclair, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Social Work degree

Kela Gates, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Science degree in the university’s Family Nurse Practitioner program

Katie Flynn, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Science degree in Sport Administration

Parris Maguire, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Science degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Water Sciences

Amanda Lyons, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Public Health degree with a concentration in Epidemiology

Jessica Stokes, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Master of Education degree in Health And Physical Education

Elizabeth Shuford, of Monroe (30655), Earning a Master of Arts degree in Religious Studies, with a concentration in Religion And Aging

Meredith Calhoun, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree

Jadia Bullock, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree

Rosemary Peters, of Monroe (30655), Earning a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree

Lesley Falcon-Estrada, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree

Renee Wilson, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree

Angelia Sack, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree

Emily Hardwar, of Social Circle (30025), Earning a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree

Akiyah McCrary, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in Special Education

Shiloh Coore, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Birth Through Five Education, with a concentration in Teacher Education

Mandy Lin, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy with a minor in Psychology

Harrison Duncan, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health

Donovan Prease, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health

Kadiatou Cisse, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in the Pre-Medical Track

Providence Mpano, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology

Sierra Chard, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition Science

Dominique Torres, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience with a minor in Anthropology

Felix Siame, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with a minor in Mathematics

Elisabeth Easley, of Social Circle (30025), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Legal Studies, and a minor in Psychology

Jessica Roopnarine, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Legal Studies

Scarlet Valencia, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Legal Studies

Emily Easley, of Social Circle (30025), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice, and a minor in Psychology

Deja Melchor, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice

Andrew Davis, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science

Aaron Rollings, of Monroe (30655), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science

Nadia Trigoso, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science

Varsha Khemraj, of Monroe (30655), Earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Clinical Informatics

Ashley Cooper, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree

Baylon Faulkner, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing

Alexis Jimenez, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing

Diane Zahui, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing

Kayline Casimir, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences

Kera Astin, of Monroe (30655), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance with a minor in Hospitality Administration

A’Kiriya Rucker, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems

Adara Sewell, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Actuarial Science

Dylan Strickland, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology

Alexis Kirkland, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology

Mahogany Woods, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology

Jada Jackson, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media with a minor in the Georgia Film Academy program

Kamal McAllister, of Loganville (30052), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media with a minor in Game Design & Development

