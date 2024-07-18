Local subcontractor and vendor outreach Tuesday for Hard Labor Creek Water Treatment facility

Event will take place in Historic Courthouse in Monroe

At 11 a.m. onn Tuesday, July 23, the subcontractor and vendor outreach event will be hosted at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe for the new Hard Labor Creek Water Treatment Facility. This is an opportunity for local vendors to get information about the project, some of the work is listed in the flyer below.

Partnering with local vendors and subcontractors is very important to Walton County, as it strengthens the community’s economy, fosters job creation, and supports local entrepreneurship. If you know of a local business who might be interested, you are asked to let them know!

