Local TSA pupils win prizes at national competition

Students from both Walnut Grove High School and Loganville High School brought back hardware from the recent Technology Student Association national conference.

Students from the clubs from both school competed in the national conference held in Orlando from June 26-30, with representation from 48 states. Eight students from WGHS attended the conference, competing in several events over four days, while two LHS grads attended and won recognition in their last hurrah with the TSA.

Recent Loganville High School graduates Nate Wilburn and Lucas Powell were both finalists for the Dragster Design event.

Lucas placed ninth in the nation and third in the race.

Nate placed second in design and first place (National Champion) in the dragster race.

Walnut Grove placed in three events:

1st Place: Manufacturing Prototype: Zach Schrack and Serenity Bynum

7th Place: Board Game Design: Sarah Thomas, Sarah Smith, and Karli Hardy (Karli was unable to attend the conference)

9th Place: CAD Engineering: Zach Schrack

Manufacturing Prototype requires students to design and create an item based on a given prompt. This year centered around creating an item that could be utilized as an advertisement at a trade show. Students must create 3D models of all parts and fabricate the items using a combination of 3D printers, CNC routers, and other precision tools. This is the first TSA national winner in WGHS school history.

In Board Game Design, students must create a board game from scratch, including directions, artwork, game pieces, and a game board. The game must be playable, age-appropriate, and aesthetically pleasing.

CAD Engineering is an on site event where students have three hours to design an object in CAD software. The student must then answer questions and prove the functionality of the design to judges.

Zach Schrack, Serenity Bynum, Sarah Thomas, and Sarah Smith are all members of the class of 2024. Zach and Sarah Thomas have been active members of TSA for four years, while Serenity and Sarah Smith have been involved for three years. Zach Schrack and Sarah Thomas plan to attend Georgia Tech in the fall. Serenity Bynum is enrolled at Augusta State. Sarah Smith is enrolled at Georgia Southern.

Nate Wilburn will attend Georgia Southern in the fall to pursue a Manufacturing Engineering Degree, and Lucas Powell will attend Kennesaw State for Computer Science.

The Technology Student Association is focused on enhancing the engineering and STEM curriculum at Walton County high schools.

The WGHS club is sponsored by Chris Wheeler, the engineering teacher at WGHS.

Photo credit: Walnut Grove High School social media

1st place – Manufacturing Prototype

Zach Schrack

Serenity Bynum

7th place – Board Game Design

Sarah Thomas

Sarah Smith

Karli Hardy

9th place – CAD Engineering

Zach Schrack

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

