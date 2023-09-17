Local tudents named to Kennesaw State’s Summer 2023 President’s List

KENNESAW, GA (09/14/2023)– Kennesaw State University has named 971 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Summer 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

Students from your area earning President’s List honors are:

Jourdon Brissett of Loganville, majoring in Early Childhood Ed – Birth to Kindergarten

Matthew Hammer of Loganville, majoring in Finance-Interest

Cinamone Pitter of Loganville, majoring in Management

Riley Stone of Loganville, majoring in Management-Interest

James Malcom of Monroe, majoring in Industrial Engineering Technology

Cole Gilleland of Social Circle, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Savannah Johnson of Loganville, majoring in Nursing

Tystasia Pope of Monroe, majoring in Nursing-Interest

Emma Childress of Monroe, majoring in Art

Ava Jordan of Monroe, majoring in Digital Animation

Amberley Davis of Good Hope, majoring in Sociology

Madison-rae Skeete of Loganville, majoring in Criminal Justice

John Tryall of Loganville, majoring in Sociology

