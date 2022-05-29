Local UNG cadets earn scholarships and awards

DAHLONEGA, GA (05/26/2022)– More than 100 University of North Georgia (UNG) cadets were presented with scholarships and awards at ceremonies held this spring.

Olamide Adekola of Loganville (30052) was awarded the Superior Cadet II and NGC Eagle Fund Scholarship.

Ayomide Adekola of Loganville (30052) was awarded the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists Medal.

Maxton Brown of Loganville (30052) was awarded the NGC Eagle Fund Scholarship.

Austin Seidel of Loganville (30052) was awarded the American Legion Scholastic Excellence MS III Special Forces Association Joe Alderman Memorial Chapter, LIX-59 Award for Military Excellence (MS III Male).

