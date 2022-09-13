Local United Way kicks off fundraiser

The goal of was $375,000 was announced for the new United Way of Walton County annual fundraiser during Thursdsay’s Walton County Chamber of Commerce Thursday at 1025 Church. Photo credit: Stephen Milligan, The Walton Tribune

The red carpet was rolled out and the curtain raised on the latest campaign for the United Way of Walton County as the charity kicked off its annual fundraiser Sept. 8.

Playing off its theme of “And the Winner is… Walton County,” the event, held during the Walton County Chamber of Commerce monthly membership luncheon on Thursday, was framed as an awards dinner, complete with red carpet, paparazzi photos, canned jokes, strained banter between presenters and even a staged slap between two presenters in parody of Will Smith’s infamous Oscar moment earlier this year.

But for all the raillery and silliness, the core of the event was serious, as United Way team members encouraged everyone to get involved with this year’s campaign.

“United Way supports 10 local agencies that make life better in Walton County,” Jeff Collins, outgoing board president for the charity, said. “One out of every three people in Walton County is impacted by one of our agencies.”

Agencies supported by the United Way of Walton County include A Child’s Voice, the Boys and Girls Club, Empty Stocking Fun, Faith in Serving Humanity, Boy Scouts of America, Project ReNeWal, Shepherd’s Staff, Student Success Alliance, Unlimited Services and the Walton County Senior Citizens Council.

You can get the full story in the past weekend issue of The Walton Tribune.