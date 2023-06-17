Local volleyball club has 100 % of its eligible athletes sign with colleges

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 16, 2023) – Aftershock Volleyball Club out of Walton County is very proud of its 2023 athletes, four of whom have committed to continue playing while studying in college.

“We are very proud of our athletes,” said Denise Schneiders who, with her husband, Dave, owns and operates the club. The club is based in Walton County and uses George Walton Academy and Loganville Christian Academy facilities.

“This represents 100% of our class of 2023,” said Cindy Hooper, the team representative. “Their commitments range from one out-of-state JUCO, two in-state (NAIA & D2), and 1 out-of-state D3. Each was a standout within their high school as well.”

The players are preparing for AAU Nationals beginning this weekend and have been practicing at George Walton Academy.

A college commitment celebration was recently held for the four seniors. The athletes are each photographed below with David Schnieders, the owner/director of Aftershock Volleyball Club.

Shaniya Banks of Rockdale County High School is committed to Reinhardt University, a NAIA Division college. Shaniya was a two-sport athlete in high school, playing girl’s basketball and volleyball. At 6’1″, Shaniya is a middle blocker/hitter on the volleyball court.

Hannah Roa of Winder-Barrow High School is committed to Southern Union State Community College, a National Junior College Athletic Association Division college. Hannah was a multi-sport athlete in high school, playing flag football and volleyball. A first-generation college student (of her immediate family), Hannah is a 6-rotation player with strengths in both offensive and defensive positions.

Emma Hooper of Athens Academy (Oconee County/Watkinsville, GA resident) is committed to Cornell College, a NCAA Divsion III college. Emma was a multi-sport athlete in high school, playing volleyball and throwing shot put and discus. A multi-year AAU Academic All-American, Emma is a 6-rotation player with strengths in both offensive and defensive positions.

Maya Hedden of Winder-Barrow High School is committed to Shorter University, a NCAA Division II college. Maya was a multi-sport athlete in high school, playing flag football, tennis, and volleyball. A multi-year All-Region volleyball player and AAU Academic All-American, Maya is a setter on the volleyball court.

About Aftershock Volleyball Club: The club is owned and operated by Dave and Denise Schnieders. It is based in Walton County and uses George Walton Academy and Loganville Christian Academy facilities. Their belief in athletics as a way to teach valuable life skills is evidenced by their company values: D.I.G.S. Determined – The drive that compels our athletes to push harder than their opponent. Intentional – To be ready, to be focused, to play with purpose and to assume the intent of teammates is positive. Grateful – Play with emotion, play with a love for the game and for our teammates; believing we are truly blessed to have this opportunity. Selfless – I will be a servant leader.