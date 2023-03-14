Loganville American Legion Post 233 hosts Dancing Through the Decades on March 18

The Loganville American Legion Post 233 is inviting the community to join in the fun Saturday at its Dancing through the Decades dance on Saturday. The cost of a ticket is just $10 at the door and there is $200 worth of door prizes to give away.

You can come dressed in an outfit representing your favorite decade – and there is a dance contest that will allow you to show off your dance moves. DJ Mox will be playing must from the 50s all the way up to the 90s.

The American Legion Post 233 is located at 4635 Highway 78 in Loganville.