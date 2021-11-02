Loganville and Between residents decide on council seats, ELOST

Check back here after the polls close for election results

Election Day is finally here and Loganville residents get to decide on three of its city council seats.

In Loganville, seven people qualified to run for the three at-large city council seats. No one qualified to oppose former councilman Skip Baliles so he takes office unopposed in January. Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger was the only incumbent to qualify to run for re-election. The following are the candidates you will find on the ballot.

Also on the ballot for Walton County was the Education Local Option Sales Tax.

Click or tap on this link for a Sample Ballot for all the Walton County elections.

Election Results

Mayor

Three at-large City Council seats

Anne Huntsinger (I)

Terry Parsons

Shenia Rivers-Devine

Rosa D. Steele

Branden Whitfield

Melanie Long

James Wilson

All registered Walton County voters will be able to vote at their regular county precinct on Election Day. Gwinnett County voters will vote at the Rock Gym/Ag Building, 135 Main Street in Loganville. Loganville residents who vote in Walton County should visit the county’s Elections Office website for more information. The polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. on election day.

The Town of Between has three candidates running to fill two vacant council member positions as well as the county-wide ELOST vote. The candidates who qualified are:

Brian Rubin

Jonathan Page

William Boswell