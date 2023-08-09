Loganville Battle of the Bands is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12

The City of Loganville is again partnering with the Loganville Fine Arts Society for the third annual Battle of the Bands on Aug. 12, 2023. The event is scheduled to run from 4 – 11 p.m. at Loganville City Hall City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville, Rd, Loganville.

This event will feature local and regional talent covering all genres of music battling it out for a spot to earn a paying performance at the city’s largest event, Autumn Fest. The winner will earn the contract to perform at the 2023 Autumn Fest which is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2023.

Admission is free. Food and drink trucks will be at the event for refreshments.

Lineup of bands this year is:

Traveller 4:30-5 p.m.

Herman Martinez 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Arkangels 6-6:30 p.m.

Puzzletruck 6:45-7:15 p.m.

The Fire We Breathe 7:30-8 p.m.

Certain Strangers 8:15-8:45 p.m.

My Wicked Monkey 9-9:30 p.m.

Out Of Order 9:45-10:15 p.m.