Loganville budget and police recruiting proposal on City work session agenda Monday

The June Loganville City Council work session will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Council Chambers in the Loganville City, 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville. This meeting will be preceded at 6 p.m. by a hearing on the FY23 budget. Both meetings can also be viewed via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.
The public is invited to both events. The full agenda follows.
AGENDA
1. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT
A. Updates / Reports
- FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT
- FYE 06-30-2023 Appropriations Ordinance and Budget Approval
- Updates / Reports
- PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT
- Police Recruiting Proposal
- Updates / Reports
- PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT
A. Updates / Reports
5. PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT
A. Updates / Reports
6. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT
A. Updates / Reports
- CITY MANAGER’S REPORT
- Letter of Support for a 404 Permit with the US Army Corp of Engineers
- Updates / Reports
- CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS
- 2022 Gwinnett County IGA regarding 2023 SPLOST
- Updates / Reports
- ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT
- 05-12-2022 Regular Council Meeting Minutes
- 05-26-2022 Public Safety Committee Meeting Minutes
- May 2022 Financial Report
10. ADJOURNMENT
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.