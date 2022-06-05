Loganville budget and police recruiting proposal on City work session agenda Monday

The June Loganville City Council work session will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Council Chambers in the Loganville City, 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville. This meeting will be preceded at 6 p.m. by a hearing on the FY23 budget. Both meetings can also be viewed via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.

The public is invited to both events. The full agenda follows.

AGENDA

1. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

  1. FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT
    1. FYE 06-30-2023 Appropriations Ordinance and Budget Approval
    2. Updates / Reports
  2. PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT
    1. Police Recruiting Proposal
    2. Updates / Reports
  3. PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

5. PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

6. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

  1. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT
    1. Letter of Support for a 404 Permit with the US Army Corp of Engineers
    2. Updates / Reports
  2. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS
    1. 2022 Gwinnett County IGA regarding 2023 SPLOST
    2. Updates / Reports
  3. ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT
    1. 05-12-2022 Regular Council Meeting Minutes
    2. 05-26-2022 Public Safety Committee Meeting Minutes
    3. May 2022 Financial Report

10. ADJOURNMENT

