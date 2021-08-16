Loganville business Morning Mingle is Friday, Aug. 20

Morning Mingle is this Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. It is hosted by Doug Blevins Alfa Insurance Agency and the Wren Group.

The Morning Mingle on the third Friday of every month is an opportunity for members of the Loganville business community to network with other like-minded professionals. The networking opportunity has been in operation now for several years and continues to grow. The plan was to help build connections, grow local brands, and encourage new business opportunities for Loganville businesses.

The Morning Mingle will take place at the offices located at 7718 Hampton Place Loganville. PARKING INFO-once you enter Hampton Place, the offices are straight ahead of you on the back row (Red Alfa sign and a Wren on the signs by the doors). Please use the overflow parking to the right of our offices.

For more information contact Daniel at 404-290-5884.