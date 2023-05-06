Loganville Carnival begins Thursday on the field next to City Hall

Loganville Carnival 2018

LOGANVILLE, GA (APRIL 21, 2023) – The carnival returns to Loganville for the fifth time beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11 and will continue until 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The carnival will set up in the field next to Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Rd, Loganville, GA 30052, USA map.

Hours of operation:

Thursday, May 12 – from 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, May 13 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 from 2 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 15 – from 2 – 10 p.m.

According to information, “Loganville residents will be able to enjoy dizzying rides and fried desserts when the carnival comes to town.”

Residents are reminded that parking will be available at City Hall as well as the 3 acres of vacant land the city owns along Main Street. Spaces closest to the carnival site will be for handicapped drivers only.

Discounted advance tickets will be sold online at this link: .

Available Tickets

Unlimited Ride Wristband – Single

Sale Price: $25.00

Add to Cart

On sale NOW through Sunday, May 14 at 08:00 PM.

Ride an unlimited number of rides for just $25 ($30 at the event). One armband per person per day. Valid any one day during operating hours.

Purchase Restrictions: Absolutely no refunds will be given under any circumstance including but not limited to weather, no exceptions. Ride height requirements apply. Due to a limited number of rides for children under 36” tall, wristbands are not recommended for children under 36” in height. Valid for use any one day during operating hours.

This charge will appear on your credit card as “Innovative Ticketing.”

Redemption Instructions: Present your digital or printed voucher at the ticket booth on the carnival midway for redemption. Be sure the barcode displays clearly.

This charge will appear on your credit card as “Innovative Ticketing”