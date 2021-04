After skipping a year due to COVID-19, the annual Loganville Carnival returns to the city for the third time next month. The Carnival opens Thursday, May 13 and will close on Sunday, May 16. The carnival will be on the field inside track next to Loganville City Hall at 4303 Lawrenceville Rd, Loganville. map.

Once prices and ticket sale details are available, that information will be passed on.

Loganville Carnival 2018