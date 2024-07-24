Loganville Chick-Fil-A to close Thursday for rebuild

Plans are for it to reopen in the new building early in 2025

LOGANVILLE, GA (July 23, 2024) – Chick-fil-A in Loganville announced several months ago that since it has outgrown the current restaurant building, it would be closing to build a new restaurant to meet the demands of the community.

Up until recently, the exact timing of that was not available, but now it is. It will be closing at 10 p.m. tomorrow. The plan is for the new and improved restaurant building will open sometime early in 2025.

“Due to your graciousness over the last 25 years, we have outgrown our building. It is now time to build a new store that better meets the demands of our ever growing community. Our last day to serve you will be Thursday, July 25, 2024,” Chick-fil-A announced on social media. “While it excites us that we will be equipped to more effectively serve you, we are deeply saddened that we won’t be seeing you for a while. It has been Our Pleasure to serve you the last two and half decades and it will be Our Pleasure to serve you again in Early 2025!”

Loganville officials confirm Chick-fil-A had submitted plans to build a new building on the same location at 4321 Atlanta Highway in Loganville in the Publix Shopping Center and it will now act on the plans that were submitted.

So, today and tomorrow are your last opportunities to drop on the Loganville location for several months. In the meantime, just a short trip up the road to Monroe there is another Walton County Chick-fil-A at 620 Highway 138 west.

