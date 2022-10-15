Loganville Christian opens new building for school’s athletic endeavors

Rachel Ernst, center, head of school for Loganville Christian Academy, cuts the ribbon on the new Court House addition to the private school as students, staff and guests look on. Contributed photo.

New building has been named the Court House

Loganville Christian Academy cut the ribbon on it newest facility last week officially dubbed the Court House.

The Court House shares space with LCA’s lower school playground and will be used as a secondary gym location. Students from all grade levels will have the opportunity to use this space during their time at LCA, whether that be in Jump Start’s before care program, physical education classes, indoor recess or athletic practices and events. The space has already been in use for a few weeks and proven quite popular.

Two years ago, LCA’s Board and Leadership Team gathered to cast a vision of what the future of their campus would look like. This vision pushed LCA to launch a Capital Campaign that included renovation projects of their existing infrastructure as well as the next phase of their campus-expansion plan. These projects include: classroom renovations, expansion of the wifi service across campus, providing new laptops for all teachers, creating new tutoring rooms for the Barton program, refinishing the Lodge gym floor and updating the paint and wall padding, installing new scoreboards at our outdoor athletic fields, rubberizing the the track, building a new outdoor lunch space for US students, adding restrooms at Hawkins Field, and most recently, the building of The Court House.

Loganville Christian Academy officials said they are extremely grateful to the families and community who contributed to the Court House through donations during our Annual Fund last year as well as those who made financial, labor or material contributions to this project.

LCA officials invite families to reach out to admissions@lcalions.com to schedule a personalized tour, or make plans to join them on Nov. 3 for their first Preview Day of the school year.