Loganville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Dec. 3

Parade and tree lighting is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Loganville’s long-standing Christmas Tradition is the city’s annual Christmas parade, which again this year will return to its roots and be combined with the lighting of the tree at the Town Green. This year it will be from 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The community is invited join in the festivities and watch as the parade of floats and entries from local schools, businesses, civic groups and others kick off the holiday season with a parade of lights through the downtown area. After the parade, Santa will join residents at the Town Green to help light the city’s Christmas tree. Get into the spirit of the season with “music, food vendors, Santa and more.”