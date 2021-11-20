Loganville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting scheduled for Dec. 4

One of the longest standing traditions in Loganville is the city’s annual Christmas parade, which will again this year be combined with the lighting of the tree at the Town Green. The community is invited to join in as entries from local schools, businesses, civic groups and others help kick off the holiday season in the City of Loganville with a parade of lights through the downtown area.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4th. Anyone interested in being a participant in this year’s event can download the application at https://uploads-ssl.webflow.com/…/61657a56d990734693a42709_… There is no cost, but participants are asked to bring non-perishable food donations to benefit Shepherd’s Staff Ministries. For more information, see this earlier press release from the city of Loganville or email events@loganville-ga.gov

Following the parade, Santa will join residents at the Town Green to help light the city’s Christmas tree.

Click on the image below for a video from the 2019 Loganville Christmas Parade.