Loganville City Council Feb. 2023 work session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday

The Loganville City Council will have its monthly work session for February 2023 beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The regular voting session takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The public is invited to attend both meetings. If you are unable to attend, the meeting will be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.

The full agenda follows courtesy of the City of Loganville.