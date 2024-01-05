Loganville City Council members to be sworn in prior to Monday’s work session

The City of Loganville will have its first work session of the year at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8,2024, in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. At 6:20 p.m. prior to the start of the meeting, returning Loganville councilman Bill Duvall and recently elected councilwomen Lisa Newberry and Patti Wolfe will be taking the Oath of Office before taking their seats on the City Council.

The full agenda follows. The public is invited to attend.

OATH OF OFFICE

A. Bill Duvall, Lisa Newberry, Patti Wolfe

CALL TO ORDER

A. Roll Call

B. Approval of Agenda PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Approval of Election Invoice – Walton County Board of Commissioners $28,633.11 PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Appointment of Solicitor – Larry Steele PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT CITY MANAGER’S REPORT CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

A. Open Records Resolution – Discussion

B. Development Regulations Update – Discussion EXECUTIVE SESSION ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

A. 12-14-2023 Combined City Council Work Session & Council Meeting Minutes

B. December Financial Report PUBLIC COMMENT

Public Comments are limited to five minutes per speaker unless additional time is given by the

Mayor. Each speaker should approach the podium and state their name and address for the

record. All public comments are to be directed to the Mayor and Council and not the audience. Public

Comments should follow general rules of appropriate decorum. ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve Funds

The Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law.

The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall

