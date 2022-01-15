Loganville City Council seats new mayor, city council members

The first Loganville City Council meeting of 2022 on Thursday night, Jan. 13, was also the last for outgoing Mayor Rey Martinez and City Councilmembers Danny Ford and Lisa Newberry. After taking care of some minor business matters, City Manager Danny Roberts bid the outgoing members a fond farewell and presented them each with a plaque.

Martinez, who chose not to run and will instead seek to replace State Rep. Tom Kirby as the Republican Representative for District 114 in the Georgia House of Representatives, was given his photo to place on the wall alongside other former mayors of Loganville, two of whom were in attendance.

Once the formalities were over, new Mayor Skip Baliles, returning City Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger and new City Councilwoman Melanie Long were sworn in and took their seats on the council.

Following a few housekeeping items that the new mayor wanted taken care of immediately, the council meeting was adjoined and refreshments were served.

Click or tap below for the official swearing in and seating of the 2022 Loganville City Council.