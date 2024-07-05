Loganville City Council to discuss request to table Tuck Road annexation at Monday’s meeting

Loganville have its July City Council work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The first item on the agenda for the council to discuss will be the request by Green River Buildings Inc. to again request a 60-day table on its application to annex property from Walton and Gwinnett counties for the Tuck Road development.

The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information where given.

1.CALL TO ORDER

A.Roll Call B.Approval of Agenda

2.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

3.FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT

4.PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

A.Purchase of Patrol Rifle Suppressors – $24,911.00 (Federal Forfeiture Funds) Memo on Suppressors – July 2024 Agenda.pdf (0.64 MB) B.Fire Department Vehicle Purchase – 2024 Ford Explorer NTE $53,000.00 (2019 Walton County SPLOST) Fire Dept 2024 Ford Explorer.pdf (2.73 MB)

5.PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

6.PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT

A.Ford F150 Truck for Public Works – Discussion

7.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

8.CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

9.CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

A.Development Regulations Update – For Action on Thursday 2024.06.03. Dev. Reg. Update re Final Plat and Private Drives.pdf (0.21 MB)

10.EXECUTIVE SESSION

11.ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

12.PUBLIC COMMENT Public Comments are limited to five minutes per speaker unless additional time is given by the Mayor. Each speaker should approach the podium and state their name and address for the record. All public comments are to be directed to the Mayor and Council and not the audience. Public Comments should follow general rules of appropriate decorum.

13.ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve FundsThe Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law. The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.

