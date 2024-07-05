Loganville City Council to discuss request to table Tuck Road annexation at Monday’s meeting

Loganville have its July City Council work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The first item on the agenda for the council to discuss will be the request by Green River Buildings Inc. to again request a 60-day table on its application to annex property from Walton and Gwinnett counties for the Tuck Road development.
The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information where given.
1.CALL TO ORDER
- A.Roll Call
- B.Approval of Agenda
2.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT
- A.Case #A24-012 – Public Hearing (Request to Table until 09/09/2024 and 09/12/2024) Green Rivers Builders, Inc. c/o Mahaffey Pickens Tucker, LLP requests Annexation of property located at Tuck Road, Conyers Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Map/Parcel #LG060010ADP, LG0600100DP, Walton County, GA and portion of 4580 Tuck Road (un-zoned parcel in Gwinnett Co between Foxbury Commons and LG0600100DP) of 61.213+/- acres.
- A24-012.pdf (3.63 MB)
- 24-06-14 Tuck Farm-C200.pdf (1.25 MB)
- Elevations.pdf (0.25 MB)
- THE LANDING AT TUCK FARM.pdf (2.59 MB)
- Tuck Farm – Legal-Unincorporated.pdf (0.03 MB)
- Constitutional Objections – Green River.pdf (0.01 MB)
- Staff Analysis – Tuck Road Annexation.pdf (5.16 MB)
- B.Case #R24-013 – Public Hearing (Request to Table until 09/09/2024 and 09/12/2024) Green Rivers Builders, Inc. c/o Mahaffey Pickens Tucker, LLP filed an application requesting to rezone approximately 201.376+/- acres located at Tuck Road, Conyers Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Map/Parcel #LG060010, LG060010A00, LG060010ADP, LG0600100DP, LG060009, LG060011, Walton County, GA and portion of 4580 Tuck Road (un-zoned parcel in Gwinnett Co between Foxbury Commons and LG0600100DP) The property owner is Tuck Family Farm LLP C/O Sherry S Grider. The current zoning is A2, R-44, CH, unzoned and the requested zoning is PUV with the proposed development of mixed-use development with 232 single-family homes, 150 townhomes, and 23,200 square feet of commercial space as well as greenspace.
- R24-013.pdf (4.66 MB)
- Staff Analysis – Tuck Road Rezone.pdf (4.89 MB)
- Trip Generation Memo Tuck Road Mixed Use Development 06-05-2024.pdf (2.54 MB)
- C.Case #V24-014 – Public Hearing (Request to Table until 09/09/2024 and 09/12/2024) Green Rivers Builders, Inc. c/o Mahaffey Pickens Tucker, LLP requested a Major Variance for the property located Tuck Road, Conyers Road Loganville, GA 30052 at Parcels #LG060010, LG060010A00, LG060010ADP, LG0600100DP, LG060009, LG060011, Walton County, GA and portion of 4580 Tuck Road (un-zoned parcel in Gwinnett Co between Foxbury Commons and LG0600100DP). Present zoning is A2, R-44, CH. Ordinance and Section from which relief is sought is Zoning Ordinance 119-221(d)(2) to allow phase development.
- V24-014.pdf (3.96 MB)
- Staff Analysis – Tuck Road Variance.pdf (4.89 MB)
- D.Case #R24-021– Public Hearing Terry L. Clayton filed an application requesting to rezone approximately 0.49+/- acres located at 180 C.S. Floyd Road Loganville, GA 30052. Map/Parcel #LG050133, Walton County, GA. The property owner is Terry L. Clayton. The current zoning is R16 and the requested zoning is CH with the proposal of hosting two commercial business’s; a residential cleaning service and a home renovation company.
- R24-021.pdf (3.02 MB)
- 180 STAFF ANALYSIS.pdf (0.76 MB)
3.FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT
4.PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT
- A.Purchase of Patrol Rifle Suppressors – $24,911.00 (Federal Forfeiture Funds)
- B.Fire Department Vehicle Purchase – 2024 Ford Explorer NTE $53,000.00 (2019 Walton County SPLOST)
- Fire Dept 2024 Ford Explorer.pdf (2.73 MB)
5.PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT
- A.Neptune 360 Meter Reading Platform – $36,150.00 (ARPA Funds)
- doc00305120240621144440.pdf (0.13 MB)
- B.Treatment Facility Electrical Panel Emergency Repair $23,470.00 (ARPA Funds)
- doc00310020240701165923.pdf (0.53 MB)
- C.2025 Gwinnett County CDBG Corporation Agreement and Resolution
- doc00358420240701121001.pdf (4.23 MB)
- 2025 CDBG Application Resolution.pdf (0.01 MB)
- Gwinnett CDBG Agreement and Resolution Staff Report.pdf (0.28 MB)
6.PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT
- A.Ford F150 Truck for Public Works – Discussion
7.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT
8.CITY MANAGER’S REPORT
9.CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS
- A.Development Regulations Update – For Action on Thursday
10.EXECUTIVE SESSION
11.ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT
- A.June Financial Report
- B.June Minutes
- 06-10-2024 Work Session Minutes.pdf (0.06 MB)
- 06-13-2024 Regular Council Meeting Minutes.pdf (0.06 MB)
- 06-18-2024 Called Council Meeting Minutes.pdf (0.06 MB)
12.PUBLIC COMMENT Public Comments are limited to five minutes per speaker unless additional time is given by the Mayor. Each speaker should approach the podium and state their name and address for the record. All public comments are to be directed to the Mayor and Council and not the audience. Public Comments should follow general rules of appropriate decorum.
13.ADJOURNMENT
*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve FundsThe Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law. The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.
