Loganville City Council to discuss two rezones at Monday’s Work Session

The regular City Council Meeting and voting session will follow on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

The City of Loganville City Council Work Session for September will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 in Council Chambers at Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road in Loganville.

Items on the agenda include two rezones. Click or tap on the relevant highlighted text for a link to more information on each case.

The public is invited to the meeting. The full agenda follows.

CALL TO ORDER

A. Roll Call

B. Approval of Agenda PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Case # R23-008– Jose Hurtado – filed an application to rezone 5.1+/- acres located on 827 Lee Byrd Road Map/Parcel # LG100049, Walton County, Georgia. The property owner is Jose Hurtado. The current zoning is OI. The requested zoning is R-44 for the purpose of residential zoning.

B. Case # R23-009 – Twin Lakes Road, LLC c/o Mahaffey Pickens Tucker, LLP- filed an application to rezone 27.85+/- acres located on 3520 Atlanta Hwy Map/Parcel # LG140020, Walton County,

Georgia. The property owner is Twin Lakes Road, LLC. The current zoning is PUV. The requested

zoning is CH for the development of contractor’s office with outdoor storage of equipment and

materials. FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Mobile Radio Purchase – $9,675.26 2019 Walton County SPLOST

B. Turnout Gear Replacement – $51,642.00 2019 Walton County SPLOST PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

A. JWC Bar Screen Purchase – $350,000.00 (ARPA)

B. 2024 LMIG Approval / Resolution – $208,327.96 (30% match $48,075.68) and

$541,672.04 from General Fund to assist with funding 2024 LMIG projects allowing the city to

perform additional paving and complete a larger area. PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

A. LDA Appointment – Discussion CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

A. Criminal Trespass Ordinance Approval

B. Disorderly Conduct Ordinance Approval

C. Open Container Update to clean up discrepancy between Chapter 4 and 22 – Approval

D. Public Intoxication Ordinance (New) Approval

E. Ordinance Concerning Reading City Ordinances & Resolutions Approval EXECUTIVE SESSION ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

A. 08-10-2023 Regular Council Meeting Minutes

B. August Financial Report PUBLIC COMMENT – Public Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker unless additional time is given by the Mayor. Each speaker should approach the podium and state their name and address for the record. All public comments are to be directed to the Mayor and Council and not the audience. Public Comments should follow general rules of appropriate decorum. ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve Funds

The Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law.

The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.