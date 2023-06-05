Loganville City Council to discuss zoning amendments, budget, at work session Monday

The City of Loganville will have its June work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023 at City Hall, located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville. The public is invited to attend. Items on the agenda include amendments to the zoning ordinance and the FYE June 30, 2024 Budget.

The voting session will follow Thursday at the same time and place for the June, 2023 City Council Meeting.

The full agenda for Monday’s work session follows:

CALL TO ORDER

2. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

a. Amend Zoning Ordinance 119-83, 119-87

b. Updates / Reports

3. FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT

a. Presentation of FYE 06/30/2024 Budget

b. Year End Budget Adjustments

c. Updates / Reports

4. PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

a. Updates / Reports

5. PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

a. Hwy 78 / Publix Survey – NTE $34,000.00

b. Updates / Reports

6. PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT

a. Updates / Reports

7. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

a. Updates / Reports

8. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

a. IGA with Walton County for 2025 & 2028 Aerials

b. Updates / Reports

9. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

a. Updates / Reports

10. ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

a. 05-11-2023 Regular Council Meeting Minutes

b. 05-15-2023 Called Council Meeting Minutes

c. May Financial Report

11. ADJOURNMENT

