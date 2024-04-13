Loganville City Council to host town hall meeting Tuesday on a proposed mixed-used development

Mixed-use development would bring 232 single family homes, 150 townhomes, a commercial, retail and office development as well open spaces to property located off Tuck Road

The Loganville City Council is hosting a Town Hall meeting concerning The Landing at Tuck Farm project at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the Rock Gym located at 135 Main St. The community is invited to attend.

The 201.376-acres tract of land is located at the intersection off Tuck Road and Highway 20 and straddles portions of both Walton and Gwinnett counties. The proposed mixed-use development includes 232 single-family detached homes, 150 single-family attached townhomes as well as commercial/retail/office developments and open spaces.

The applicant is scheduled to appear before the Loganville Planning Commission on April 25 and then at a public hearing of the Loganville City Council on Monday, May 6, 2024. Click or tap on this link and go to items 5 A, B and C to read the full application to be presented to the City Planning Commission on April 25.

This meeting will not be available via YouTube on Tuesday so interested parties are encouraged to attend in person. The agenda for the meeting follows.

