Loganville City Council to vote on annexations and rezonings Thursday

The Loganville City Council will have its December 2022 City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The public is invited to attend. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ

The City Council is expected to vote on the series of annexations and rezonings that were discussed at Monday’s work session to make way for the development of a commercial center on Highway 78 and two applications that would make way for retail shops on property on Highway 81. The Walton County Board of Commissioners approve the annexations at Tuesday BOC meeting. Details of these projects can be found at this link under the relevant highlighted cases under number 3. A – F.

The full agenda Thursday’s City Council meeting follows.

1. CALL TO ORDER

A. Invocation and Pledge to the Flag

B. Adoption of Agenda

2. CONSENT AGENDA

A. K&A Underground, LLC – Fiber Boring and Installation

B. 2023 LMIG / Water Quality Control Paving – NTE $300,000 GF / NTE $50,000 WF

C. Stormwater Ordinance & Guidelines

D. 11-07-2022 Called Council Meeting Minutes

E. 11-10-2022 Regular Council Meeting Minutes

F. 12-01-2022 Called Council Meeting Minutes

G. November Financial Report

3. PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Case #A22-008: Split Silk Properties LLC, requests Annexation of property located at 4900

Highway 78 Loganville, Ga. 30052 Walton County. Map/Parcel #C0210016. 5.84+/- acres.

B. Case #R22-009: Split Silk Properties LLC – filed an application to rezone 5.84+/- acres located on

4900 Highway 78 Loganville, GA 30052, Map/Parcel # C0210016, Walton County, Georgia. The

property owner is Teresa Needham. The current zoning is B2 & A2. The requested zoning is CH

for the development of Commercial Center.

C. Case #A22-012: Mark Myers, requests Annexation of property located at 4706 Hwy 81

Loganville, Ga. 30052 Walton County. Map/Parcel #C0160006. 2.5+/- acres with a 50’ strip along

front of property to remain in the county.

D. Case #R22-013: Mark Myers – filed an application to rezone 2.5+/- acres located on 4706 Hwy 81

Loganville, GA 30052, Map/Parcel # C0160006, Walton County, Georgia. The property owner is

Smith, Richard Byrd & Rodney Don. The current zoning is A2. The requested zoning is CH for the

development of Retail Shops with road alignment and outparcels.

E. Case #A22-014: Mark Myers, requests Annexation of property located at 4746 Hwy 81

Loganville, Ga. 30052 Walton County. Map/Parcel #C0160006A00. 10.0+/- acres with a 50’ strip

along front of property to remain in the county.

F. Case #R22-015: Mark Myers – filed an application to rezone 10.0+/- acres located on 4746 Hwy

81 Loganville, GA 30052, Map/Parcel # C0160006A00, Walton County, Georgia. The property

owner is Peggy Byrd and Donald Minsk. The current zoning is A2. The requested zoning is CH for

the development of Retail Shops with road alignment and outparcels.

G. Tree Ordinance & Guidelines

H. Updates / Reports

4. FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Movie Contract Approval

B. Updates / Reports

5. PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

1A. Updates / Reports

6. PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Development Permit Moratorium

B. Updates / Reports

7. PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

8. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

9. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

A. Updates / Reports

10. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

A. Updates / Reports

11. ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve Funds

The Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law. The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall