Loganville City Council work session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday

The first Loganville City Council work session for 2022, and the last one for outgoing Mayor Rey Martinez, is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The first City Council meeting is scheduled for 6.30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at which time incoming Mayor Skip Baliles, newly-elected Councilwoman Melanie Long and Councilman Brandon Whitfield along with returning City Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger will be sworn in to take over the meeting.

The full agenda for Monday’s City Council work session Monday follows.

I. COMMITTEE / DEPARTMENT REPORTS

a) Planning & Development – Chairwoman Lisa Newberry • Sign Ordinance Amendment

• Updates / Reports b) Finance / Economic Development – Chairwoman Anne Huntsinger • Walton County Elections Invoice – $17,206.57

• Movie Company Contract

• Updates / Reports c) Public Safety Committee – Chairman Jay Boland • Updates / Reports d) Public Utilities / Transportation – Chairman Bill DuVall • Updates / Reports e) Public Works / Facilities– Chairwoman Linda Dodd • Updates / Reports f) Human Resources – Chairman Danny Ford • OPEB Trust Agreement

• Updates / Reports

II. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

Groovin’ On the Green Contract Approvals

A1A – $7,000.00

Skyn Folks – CKE – $4,500.00

Departure – $5,850.00

Purple Madness – $5,500.00

Pyrotecnico – NTE $14,000.00

Updates / Reports

III. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

• Updates / Reports

IV. ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve Funds. The Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law. The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.