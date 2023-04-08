Loganville Community-wide prayer service is at Woodlake Baptist on April 12

The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at Woodlake Baptist Church located on3940 Hwy 138 Covington GA 30014

You are invited join us with other Pastors and believers from the area to focus on God and to seek His heart for individual lives, community, county, state, nation, and for the church of Jesus Christ as a whole.

“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their sinful ways, then l will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. Now My eyes will be open and My ears attentive to prayer made in this place”- 2 Chronicles 7:14-15