Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service scheduled for April 7

The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30AM-12:30PM on Wednesday, April7 at LIFEPOINT COMMUNITY CHURCH located on 3625 Brookview Drive. Loganville, GA 30052.

Community members are invited to join other Pastors and believers from the local area to focus on God and to seek His heart for our individual lives, community, county, state, nation, and for the church of Jesus Christ as a whole.

Please note: Lunch Time is Cancelled.