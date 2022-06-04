Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service scheduled for June 8

The Loganville Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30AM-12:30PM on Wednesday, JUNE 8 at 1 CHURCH LOGANVILLE located on Hope Community Church Building 4037 Bailey Circle, Loganville GA 30052.

Please join us with other Pastors and believers from our area to focus on God and to seek His heart for our individual lives, community, county, state, nation, and for the church of Jesus Christ as a whole.

Please note: Lunch Time is Cancelled.

“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their sinful ways, then l will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. Now My eyes will be open and My ears attentive to prayer made in this place”- 2 Chronicles 7:14-15

Blessings,

Pastor Joseph Manu

FatherCare Prayer Ministries International, Inc.

Tel: (404) 348-6224

Website: www.fathercareprayer.org