Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1

The Community Wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30AM-12:30PM on Wednesday, Nov. 1st at One Church Loganville (located inside Hope Community Fellowship) Address:4037 Bailey Circle; Loganville, GA 30052 (facing Hwy 20 three miles south of Hwy 78)

You are invited to join with other Pastors and believers from our area to focus on God and to seek His heart for our individual lives, community, county, state, nation, and for the church of Jesus Christ as a whole.

“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their sinful ways, then l will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. Now My eyes will be open and My ears attentive to prayer made in this place.” 2 Chronicles 7:14-15

