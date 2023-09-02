Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service Sept. 6 will be at Morning Star Baptist Church

The Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service will take place from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at Morning Star Baptist Church located at 223 Tommy Lee Fuller Drive; Loganville, GA 30052

You are invited to join with other Pastors and believers from the local area to focus on God and to seek His heart for our individual lives, community, county, state, nation, and for the church of Jesus Christ as a whole.

“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their sinful ways, then l will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. Now My eyes will be open and My ears attentive to prayer made in this place” 2 Chronicles 7:14-15