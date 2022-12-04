Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service will be Dec. 7 at Living Word Baptist Church

The Loganville Community-wide Prayer Service will be held from 11:30AM-12:30PMon Wednesday, December 7th at the LIVING WORD BAPTIST CHURCH located on 3706 Loganville Hwy, Loganville GA 30052.

The community is invited join with other pastors and believers from the local area to focus on God and to seek His heart for individual lives, community, county, state, nation, and for the church of Jesus Christ as a whole.

“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their sinful ways, then l will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. Now My eyes will be open and My ears attentive to prayer made in this place”- 2 Chronicles 7:14-15