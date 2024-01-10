Loganville elected city council members take the Oath of Office

LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 9, 2024) The three elected city council members took the Oath of Office at Loganville City Hall prior to the start of the first work session on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Walton County Probate Court Judge Bruce Wright administered the Oath.

First-time elected Loganville councilwoman Patti Wolfe, returning former councilwoman Lisa Newberry and re-elected councilman Bill DuVall were sworn in before the start of the work session.

Walton County Probate Judge Bruce Wright administered the Oath of Office to Loganville City Councilwoman Patti Wolfe on Jan. 8, 2024. Photo Credit: Brett Fowler

Walton County Probate Court Judge Bruce Wright administers the Oath of Office to Loganville City Councilwoman Lisa Newberry on Jan. 8, 2024. Photo credit: Brett Fowler

Walton County Probate Court Judge Bruce Wright administers the Oath of Office to Loganville City Councilman Bill Duvall on Jan. 8, 2024. Photo Credit: Brett Fowler

