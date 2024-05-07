Loganville family requests Gwinnett for rezone to save farm on land earmarked for future homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (May 6, 2024) – When Katrina Roman’s family purchased their home in the Loganville area of Gwinnett County almost nine years ago, it was to participate in the farming lifestyle for which the land had previously been used.

However, they have since found out that the land was actually zoned R100 and, according to the development plan that was released in February of 2024, the 2045 Land Development Plan document has it earmarked for future suburban development.

“This was not the case when we bought the house in 2015,” Roman said. “We would like to be able to feed our family from our farm. It’s a wonderful lifestyle for us. It allows me to be a stay-at-home mom because I can provide a food source for ourselves.”

Since purchasing the property, they have raised chickens, turkeys and other livestock that the family relies on, but they have now found out that the R100 zoning does not allow that and their farming lifestyle could all go away.

They are currently petitioning for a rezoning to enable them to continuing farming on the small 5.5-acre property that they purchased for that purposed.

Photo credit: Petition from Katrina Roman.

The family has a petition naming Gwinnett County BOC Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson and District 3 Commissioner Jasper Watkins III that currently has more than 2,200 signatures in advance of her rezoning request.

“We bought our agricultural land in 2015 from a family who owned it since 1900. Originally the land was 50 acres and used to farm soybeans. The land was parted out into 5 acres lots to be given to members of the original family. Three of these lots are still used for agriculture, two of which are zoned RA200. We rely heavily on our 5-acre farm for sustenance; it’s not just a plot of land but our home and source of livelihood. However, the current R100 zoning is limiting us from fully utilizing the potential of our land. Rezoning our property to RA200 would allow us greater freedom in managing our farm and its animals. This change would not only benefit my family but it would contribute positively to the local economy by promoting sustainable farming practices,” Roman said in the petition. “According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), small farms like ours make up 90% of all farms in America, contributing significantly towards food security (USDA Census). By supporting this rezoning request, you will be supporting local agriculture and food security in Loganville.”

“The earmarking of our property for future suburban development will be the determining factor for the Board of Commissions to deny our petition to rezone,” Roman said.

The Romans have chickens and hold an Egg Candling License by the Georgia Department of Agriculture and are applying to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service to help conserve the farm for the foreseeable future. They are currently certified by the USDA’s National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP). The family sells eggs and opens up the farm for tours. It was reportedly a complaint about the farm having roosters that brought the R100 zoning to light.

“We urge you to consider supporting us as we plead for rezoning from a personal perspective – it’s about more than policy; it’s about securing a future for my family on this land we love so much, creating a community, and preserving green space,” Roman said in the petition.

The rezone application goes before the Gwinnett County Planning Commission on July 9, 2024 and the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on July 23, 2024.

